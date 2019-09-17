WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.04

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY remained flat at $$2.30 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

Get WARTSILA OYJ/ADR alerts:

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 7.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that WARTSILA OYJ/ADR will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WARTSILA OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.