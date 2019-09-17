Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NYSEARCA:HLAL) to Issue — Dividend of $0.08

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NYSEARCA:HLAL) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of HLAL stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,892. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $25.27.

