Volvo AB (STO:VOLV-B) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Volvo AB (STO:VOLV-B) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is SEK 164.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VOLV-B shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Volvo in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. HSBC set a SEK 150 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 200 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 203 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 185 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

VOLV-B stock traded up SEK 0.05 on Tuesday, reaching SEK 145.30. 3,325,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of SEK 135.20 and a 200-day moving average of SEK 141.07. Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

