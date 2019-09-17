VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,109 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 81.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Adobe by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,899 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 43.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 41.6% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 32.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Adobe by 16.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 211,099 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.81 and its 200 day moving average is $281.50. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $204.95 and a one year high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,458 shares in the company, valued at $16,777,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,627 shares of company stock worth $8,697,224. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $284.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Adobe from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Stephens set a $327.00 target price on Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.95.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.