VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,315 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 219,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,629,000 after acquiring an additional 44,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 51,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $196.06. 18,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,441. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.29. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.