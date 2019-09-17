VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 100.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after buying an additional 68,655 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 9.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 445,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,427,000 after buying an additional 11,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Duke Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 746,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,867,000 after buying an additional 37,786 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,194.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $409,509.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,982,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,362 shares of company stock worth $2,401,576 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $93.65. 177,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.37. The firm has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.08. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $95.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 price objective on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

