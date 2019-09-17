VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.7% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,389,711,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after buying an additional 9,302,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,997,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,463,210,000 after buying an additional 57,712 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,449,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,426,354,000 after buying an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,764,835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,341,945,000 after buying an additional 52,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen set a $2,500.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,259.84.

AMZN stock traded up $8.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,816.46. 737,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,949. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The company has a market capitalization of $909.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,809.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,839.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at $185,228,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,514 shares of company stock valued at $56,347,835. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

