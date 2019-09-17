VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 106,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 61,532 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.87. 5,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,859. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.78 and a 12-month high of $52.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st.

