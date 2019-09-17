VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,413 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 36,928.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $623,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,711 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 26.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,041,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,211,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,630 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $303,860,000. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,669,091 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,163,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $367.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.65.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $383.74. 140,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158,185. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $213.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

