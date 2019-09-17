VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up approximately 0.8% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total value of $3,220,875.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,865,654.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,215,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,056 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $177.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.78.

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.20. The company had a trading volume of 40,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,942. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $111.08 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.69%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.