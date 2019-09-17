Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.73

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 3870883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIPS. TheStreet upgraded Vipshop from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.46. Vipshop had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $21.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 341,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,301,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

