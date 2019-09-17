Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.21

Shares of Victoria Oil & Gas plc (LON:VOG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.21 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.26 ($0.12), with a volume of 646138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Get Victoria Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a market cap of $23.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, and distribution of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project located in Cameroon. It also supplies energy products, such as thermal gas, condensate, and gas for electricity generation to industrial customers through a 50 kilometers pipeline in Douala.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.