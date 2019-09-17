Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) to Issue — Dividend of $0.17

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.173 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Vermilion Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.39. 2,503,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $320.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.16 million. Analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vermilion Energy in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

