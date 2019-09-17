Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $308.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report $308.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verisign’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $307.57 million and the highest is $309.78 million. Verisign reported sales of $305.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisign will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verisign.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $306.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.57 million. Verisign had a net margin of 51.38% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.75.

Shares of VRSN traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.13. 25,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,984. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.08. Verisign has a 12-month low of $131.28 and a 12-month high of $221.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.60.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 575 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total value of $122,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,251 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $224,448,000 after acquiring an additional 100,450 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verisign by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Verisign in the first quarter worth about $310,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verisign by 208.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Verisign by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,217,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

