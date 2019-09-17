VeriCoin (VRC) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $10,284.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0514 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Upbit, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032337 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003670 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00141312 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,205.17 or 0.99548651 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000656 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000553 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,043,265 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, CoinEgg, Poloniex, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

