VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Stock Price Up 10%

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT) rose 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 173,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 179,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14.

In other VentriPoint Diagnostics news, Director George Adams sold 1,525,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total value of C$213,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,121.36.

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease primarily in Canada, the Unites States, and China. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System, medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers.

