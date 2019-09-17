Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Shares Gap Down to $12.15

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.79, but opened at $12.15. Vector Group shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 19,457 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. Vector Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $538.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 275.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

