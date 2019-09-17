Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 572,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,476,000 after acquiring an additional 252,396 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,469,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,974,000 after acquiring an additional 220,448 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,554,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,497,000 after purchasing an additional 115,835 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,554,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,585,000 after purchasing an additional 115,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,647 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $157.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,493. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $123.80 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.45.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4507 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

