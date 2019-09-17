Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 6,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.05. The company had a trading volume of 95,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,722,070. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.08 and a twelve month high of $94.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.