Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,611,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,250,182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Citigroup worth $12,858,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 34.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 60.2% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.57. The stock had a trading volume of 554,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,799,884. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.66. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $159.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.51 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.12.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

