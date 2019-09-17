Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 3,511,049 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,465,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,511,049 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.7% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.19% of Cisco Systems worth $19,180,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 149,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $565,000. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 77,382 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.24. 5,395,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,335,470. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average of $53.69. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $212.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,234 shares of company stock worth $4,782,259. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

