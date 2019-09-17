Vanguard Group Inc. Has $8.99 Billion Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,772,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 569,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.22% of Linde worth $8,990,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 33,491.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,907,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,366,000 after buying an additional 4,892,828 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 20,056.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,451,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,837 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 194.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,106,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,236,000 after purchasing an additional 731,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,573,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,554,790,000 after purchasing an additional 636,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 263.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 675,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,687,000 after purchasing an additional 489,576 shares during the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.83.

NYSE:LIN traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.25. The company had a trading volume of 722,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,400. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.42. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $145.95 and a 52 week high of $206.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

