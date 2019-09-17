Vanguard Group Inc. Has $6.08 Billion Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,058,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.20% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $6,079,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 313.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,851,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,949,043,000 after acquiring an additional 30,981,844 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,698,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,156,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.74.

BMY traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.91. 444,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,105,250. The stock has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average of $47.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

