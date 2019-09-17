Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 3,786,962 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,786,962 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Procter & Gamble worth $23,954,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,258,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,224,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $121.31. 210,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,898,506. The company has a market capitalization of $305.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $78.49 and a 12 month high of $123.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

