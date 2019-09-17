Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 260.6% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,683,960. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.