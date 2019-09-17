VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF by 95.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LFEQ traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.21. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,967. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15. VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51.

