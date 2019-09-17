VanEck Vectors China ETF (NYSEARCA:PEK) Shares Down 1.4%

VanEck Vectors China ETF (NYSEARCA:PEK) fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.44 and last traded at $40.44, 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 13,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors China ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,518,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $833,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors China ETF by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

