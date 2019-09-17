UTRUST (UTK) Trading Up 19.5% Over Last Week

UTRUST (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. UTRUST has a total market capitalization of $11.81 million and $1.21 million worth of UTRUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UTRUST token can currently be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, Huobi and Kucoin. Over the last week, UTRUST has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UTRUST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00207461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.78 or 0.01228036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00094291 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015961 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020272 BTC.

UTRUST Token Profile

UTRUST’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. UTRUST’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for UTRUST is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UTRUST’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . UTRUST’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST . The official website for UTRUST is utrust.com

Buying and Selling UTRUST

UTRUST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Ethfinex, OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTRUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UTRUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UTRUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UTRUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UTRUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.