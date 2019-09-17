USD Coin Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One USD Coin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009811 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, CPDAX, Coinbase Pro and LATOKEN. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $416.82 million and $229.34 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.47 or 0.01970508 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00061152 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008066 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009419 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 416,868,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,546,052 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, LATOKEN, Coinsuper, SouthXchange, CoinEx, Poloniex, Coinbase Pro, Crex24, CPDAX, OKEx, Korbit, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

