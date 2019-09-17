US Bancorp DE Sells 5,486 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Lincoln National worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 198.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 44,778 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $5,139,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 9.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 230.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 259,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 181,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.71. 26,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,509. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $71.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.78.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNC. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

