US Bancorp DE Sells 3,509 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $562,293.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $692,450.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,969.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,209 shares of company stock valued at $3,428,025. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, reaching $121.43. The company had a trading volume of 794,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.17. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $78.90 and a 1-year high of $130.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.17 and its 200-day moving average is $109.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.94.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.