US Bancorp DE Sells 324 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of J M Smucker worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,679,000 after purchasing an additional 171,185 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.70.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $249,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $38,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,506 shares of company stock worth $510,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.28. 11,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,415. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. J M Smucker Co has a fifty-two week low of $91.32 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

