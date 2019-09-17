US Bancorp DE Sells 233 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 48,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 35.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 235.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 104,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock traded down $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $145.38. 267,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.33 and a 200 day moving average of $139.65. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $153.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 15.03%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.88.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

