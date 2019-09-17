US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,013 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,850,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,605,465,000 after buying an additional 546,766 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,095,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,312,778,000 after buying an additional 381,146 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,843,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,866,000 after buying an additional 703,291 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,535,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,726,000 after buying an additional 83,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,201,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,971,000 after buying an additional 184,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HDB. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Nomura lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.63 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. HDFC Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.82.

Shares of HDB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.80. 14,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,019. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.30. The company has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $85.43 and a 1 year high of $131.78.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.