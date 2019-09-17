US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $11,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.89.

VRSK traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.85. 178,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,412. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.97 and its 200 day moving average is $144.32. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $164.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.61 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

In other news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 46,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $7,251,943.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,458,744.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $324,687.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,060,334.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,079 shares of company stock worth $9,818,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

