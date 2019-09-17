Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.98

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.98 and traded as high as $1.90. Urban One shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $87.07 million, a PE ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.57 million for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 102.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UONEK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Urban One by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban One by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 32,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban One by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 3,206,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

