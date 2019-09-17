Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $100.32

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.32 and last traded at $99.79, with a volume of 7699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 94.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

