Universa Price Tops $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Universa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Ethfinex, Livecoin and Cobinhood. Universa has a market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $13,193.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Universa has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00207790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.27 or 0.01231034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00094511 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00015952 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020259 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Livecoin, CoinBene and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

