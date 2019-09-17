Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Acquired by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Univar worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Univar during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar in the first quarter worth $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar in the second quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Univar by 104.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Univar by 253.8% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

In other Univar news, Director William S. Stavropoulos purchased 5,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.55 per share, with a total value of $100,056.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,881.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Jukes purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,558.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,196 shares of company stock valued at $361,075 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

UNVR stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 67,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,514. Univar Inc has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $31.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Univar had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Univar Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Univar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

