UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,535,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,892,425 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.6% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.44% of UnitedHealth Group worth $17,211,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,720. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.47.

Shares of UNH traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.20. The stock had a trading volume of 158,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $221.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.02. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.