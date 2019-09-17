United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Gap Down to $13.29

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.68, but opened at $13.29. United States Steel shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 9,879,683 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank cut shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.64 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 187,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 69,539 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 103,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 40,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 19,062 shares during the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

