United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,765 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,058 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 101.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 253.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,715,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029,940. The stock has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 83,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $3,281,146.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,346.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 479,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,190,902.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,944 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,038 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

