United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Takes Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 159,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $860,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $697,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,062,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel purchased 18,393 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $551,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,590. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.24. 39,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,941,336. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.71.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

