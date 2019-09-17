United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $4.06 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 331.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 48,410 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 404,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after purchasing an additional 94,220 shares during the period.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.46. 428,034 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $50.40.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

