United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,613 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 14.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 24,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,858. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $16.23.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

