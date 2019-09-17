United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,968 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5,398.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000.

BSCL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.23. 915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,263. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $21.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11.

