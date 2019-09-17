United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 7,735 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 175,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after acquiring an additional 40,074 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,187,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,894,000 after purchasing an additional 294,177 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,380,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.67. The stock had a trading volume of 692,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,147. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.22 and a 52-week high of $121.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $559,391.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $34,278.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,374,563. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

