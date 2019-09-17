Unibright 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $97,249.00 (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Unibright has a market cap of $1.81 million and $97,249.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright token can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Liquid, IDEX and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Unibright

Unibright’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,579,219 tokens. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

