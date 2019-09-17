UBS Group Boosts JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target to GBX 790

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 790 ($10.32) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 786 ($10.27) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective (up from GBX 650 ($8.49)) on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JD Sports Fashion has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 745.20 ($9.74).

LON:JD opened at GBX 715.60 ($9.35) on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 318.50 ($4.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 730 ($9.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion and a PE ratio of 27.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 624.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 582.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 0.28 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. JD Sports Fashion’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

In other news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 613 ($8.01) per share, for a total transaction of £91,950 ($120,148.96).

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

