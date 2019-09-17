Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods makes up about 6.2% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $15,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.97. 2,416,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.77 and a fifty-two week high of $94.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.20.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $3,600,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,910,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

